Dax Shepard Had A Hard Time With The Term ‘White Privilege’ At First Until He Looked Deeper

Dax Shepard virtually stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where the two chatted about everything from “white privilege” to spending so much time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast admitted that he first felt triggered upon hearing the term “white privilege” but he eventually started to understand, accept and learn more about the meaning.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Says She And Dax Shepard ‘Will Raise Anti-Racists’, Talks Pride

Shepard said he has been “taking inventory, personally” when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The most obvious thing is I am super open and honest about being an addict. For years and years I travelled around L.A. with drugs on my person, high, I bought drugs, I was drunk often. I have met hundreds of guys in the programme I am in that are Black and those guys went to jail,” he said.

“I would have gone to jail…there is no question about it. You can’t drive through Beverly Hills and know you aren’t going to get pulled over if you are Black,” he added.

Shepard continued, “There isn’t a metric that doesn’t punish Black folks for being Black.”

On a different note, Shepard and DeGeneres turned to chatting about his home life.

With Shepard, Kristen Bell and their two daughters at home, things can get a wild.

RELATED: Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Have Worked Out A New Parenting Routine

Shepard joked that at the beginning of quarantine they all started driving each other crazy and he thought he would have to find a new place to live.

“I lost my mind, as did she. Then we had it out and we can back together and now it is great,” Shepard added. “I think so many of us are finding out what non-stop interaction entails.”