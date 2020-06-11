Sharon Stone Reveals The ‘Really Intense’ Experience Of Being Struck By Lightning In Her Kitchen

Sharon Stone has delivered some electrifying performances during the course of her Hollywood career, but in a recent interview the “Basic Instinct” star revealed she was once electrified herself when a bolt of lightning struck her while she was in her kitchen.

In the latest edition of Brett Goldstein’s “Films to Be Buried With” podcast, the 62-year-actress recalls the bizarre incident when she was in the kitchen of her family home, which had its own well, and was struck by lightning.

“I had one hand on the faucet, one hand on the iron and the well got hit with lightning and the lighting came up through the water,” she explained.

The force of the lightning, she revealed, sent her flying across the room. “I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator,” she said. “I was like, ‘Whoa!’”

Smashing into the fridge, she said, left her unconscious. “My mother was standing there, and my mother just belted me across the face and brought me to. I was in such an altered state,” she added, admitting the whole experience was “really intense.”

Stone’s mother rushed her to the nearest hospital, where an EKG demonstrated that electricity was still surging through her body.

“I had to go get EKGs every single day for 10 days,” she said.