Celebrities Pay Tribute To Publicist Nanci Ryder, Dead At 67

Nanci Ryder may not be a household name, but the longtime publicist was a favourite of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Ryder passed away on Thursday at age 67, from complications of ALS.

As Deadline reported, Ryder was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2014.

During her 30-year-plus career, Ryder became recognized as one of Hollywood’s most influential publicists, and earned the love and loyalty of her celebrity clientele.

After her passing, celebs including Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Rossum, Elizabeth Perkins and more shared their tributes to Ryder via social media.

Absolutely gutted to hear of Nanci Ryder’s passing. Nanci was a beacon for me in my career. She was an absolutely joy to be around. I’ll miss her wicked sense of humor, her gossip, her laugh, her emails, her spirit, her smarts, her kindness and love. I’ll miss her so much. https://t.co/Atw9bU998F — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 12, 2020

Nanci Ryder, Powerful Publicist Who Co-Founded BWR, Dies at 67 https://t.co/sxZHdXt8Bu via @variety Nancy was always on my side, kind, fierce, loyal, determined & real. I am glad she is finally at peace after such a long battle. Rest, beautiful Nancy, knowing so many loved you. — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) June 12, 2020

A true warrior #NanciRyder passes away. To my Hollywood family 🙏💔 Beloved Hollywood Publicist Was 67 | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/K8Sy1y4D44 — John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) June 12, 2020