Celebrities Pay Tribute To Publicist Nanci Ryder, Dead At 67

Nanci Ryder may not be a household name, but the longtime publicist was a favourite of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Ryder passed away on Thursday at age 67, from complications of ALS.

As Deadline reported, Ryder was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2014.

During her 30-year-plus career, Ryder became recognized as one of Hollywood’s most influential publicists, and earned the love and loyalty of her celebrity clientele.

After her passing, celebs including Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Rossum, Elizabeth Perkins and more shared their tributes to Ryder via social media.

