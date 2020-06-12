Dave Chappelle Slams Police Brutality, Addresses George Floyd’s Death In Powerful New Special ‘8:46’

Dave Chappelle dropped his surprise new Netflix special “8:46” on the streaming service’s YouTube comedy channel Thursday.

The special was filmed in front of a mask-wearing audience on June 6 in Beavercreek, Ohio, and was named “8:46” after the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died.

“It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet,” Chappelle began. “I got to tell you, this is like the first concert in North America since all this s**t happened, so like it or not, it’s history. It’s going to be in the books.”

Chappelle also took swipes at Laura Ingraham and Candace Owens in the special: “I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway.’ I don’t give a f**k what this n**** did. I don’t care what this n**** did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stinky p****. I don’t know if it stinks but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know, for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.”

The comedian also referenced his famous joke about MTV asking for Ja Rule’s thoughts in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

“Do we want to see a celebrity right now?” he had said. “Do we give a f**k what Ja Rule thinks?”

He went on, “This is the streets talking for themselves, they don’t need me right now. I kept my mouth shut. And I’ll keep my mouth shut. Don’t think my silence is complicit. Why would anyone care what their favourite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can’t get that number out of my head,” adding it was the number on his birth certificate as that’s the time he was born.

Chappelle, who was praised online after releasing the special, captioned it: “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand.”

Dave Chappelle is so advanced he doesn’t even have to tell a joke.. ppl will just listen to him talk serious shit — 🖤 Onlyfans Manager/Activist (@DJZeeti) June 12, 2020

Dave Chappelle is one of a kind, cherish him. You can hear the pain in his voice talking about George Floyd. — Ahmed🇸🇴🇸🇴🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) June 12, 2020

I have never in my life used the phrase God’s honest truth, but that’s the only way to describe what Dave Chappelle just gave us. — LaJethro Jenkins (@LaJethroJenkins) June 12, 2020

You can feel the passion in this shit. Dave Chappelle the 🐐 https://t.co/pRc3VqbufW — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) June 12, 2020

Dave Chappelle is forever legend — . (@CardoGotWings) June 12, 2020

Nothing Chappelle has ever done has ever hit me harder than that. And the laughs were few and far between. By his design. Yeah we can crack a joke here and there but ain't shit funny about this. — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) June 12, 2020

Give it a watch in the clip above.