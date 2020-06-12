Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Want Fans To Help Name Their Adorable New Puppy

The Lopez-Rodriguez household has a furry new family member!

On Friday, Alex Rodriguez shared a new photo featuring their adorable new Goldendoodle puppy, a surprise for their son Max.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Joins The All-In Challenge With The Chance Of Winning A Backstage Concert Tour

The pup doesn’t have a name yet, so Rodriguez is leaving it to his followers to decide between Tyson or Yankee Doodle.

Lopez also shared video of Max with the new puppy.

In the comments, Yankee Doodle appears to be the most popular choice, with many also commenting on how cute the little pup is.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter March And Vow To ‘Protest Until There Is Change’

The former Yankees player has been active on social media during the pandemic lockdown, sharing photos and videos of his family spending time together.