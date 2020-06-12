‘The Bachelor’ Has Picked Matt James As Its First Black Leading Man

It’s been a long time coming.

On Friday, ABC announced that Matt James will be the lead on season 25 of “The Bachelor”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The season will air in 2021.

RELATED: Catherine Lowe On Being Cast On ‘The Bachelor’ To ‘Check’ A Diversity Box

James will become the first Black man to lead the reality show in its 18-year history. He follows Rachel Lindsay, who became the first Black woman to lead “The Bachelorette” in its 13th season.

He was set to appear as a suitor on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” with Clare Crawley.

The 28-year-old real estate broker appeared on “Good Morning America” Friday to talk about the exciting news.

“My first reaction was, ‘Does this mean I don’t get to meet Clare?’ Cause I was looking forward to meeting her.”

On the issue of lack of diversity on the show, he said, “I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

He also credited Lindsay for opening the conversation on diversity on the show.

“This is hopefully the first of many Black men to be in the position that I’m in now,” James added.

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay, Nick Viall Support New Petition Calling For Black Lead On ‘The Bachelor’

Asked if he thinks the move is “too little, too late”, James responded, “I don’t ever think it’s the wrong time to do the right thing. Too little, too late for me is this happening, and we can’t have change until we put that first foot forward.”

James was also asked about any pressure he might feel as the first Black lead in the show’s history.

“It’s an honour,” he said. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me, and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re gonna see that I’m not much different from them, and they’re gonna see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

Earlier this week, Lindsay came out in support of a petition to cast a Black lead on “The Bachelor”.