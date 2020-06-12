Eve Calls Stassi Schroeder ‘The Poster Girl For White Privilege’ After Racism Scandal

Eve has weighed in on the racism scandal that resulted in Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute being dropped from “Vanderpump Rules”.

The pair were fired from the hit Bravo show after reports of an incident resurfaced in which they once reported their Black former co-star Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she did not commit.

On Friday’s episode of The Talk, rapper-host Eve aired her views.

“It is not funny to call the cops on anyone falsely, but especially a Black woman”, she said. “It disgusts me.”

In 2017, Schroeder also made some racially offensive remarks during an episode of her Straight Up with Stassi podcast.

The reality TV star claimed that Black people seek special treatment in Hollywood.

On June 7, Schroeder apologized for the racially insensitive comments, promising to “continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”

She also expressed remorse for the hurt she caused Stowers.

Despite Schroeder’s apology, Eve claims that she is only remorseful after having lost the endorsement deals in light of the scandal: “I have read her statement, or her ‘sorry’, and I don’t want your sorry. I don’t think you’ve changed.”

Eve concluded the interview by dubbing Schroeder “the poster child for white privilege.”