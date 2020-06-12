Dream Street Reunite To Perform In Honour Of Chris Trousdale’s Tragic Death

Dream Street reunited to perform their 2001 track “It Happens Every Time” Thursday as a tribute to their friend and fellow band member Chris Trousdale.

Trousdale died at age 34 on June 2 after suffering complications during his battle with coronavirus.

Dream Street band members Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger, and Frankie Galasso paid an emotional tribute to the late singer with the Zoom performance.

They wrote alongside clips of Trousdale in the heartbreaking clip, “In loving memory of our friend Chris.”

6.11.85-6.2.20#DreamStreet pic.twitter.com/yX6fPbonWW — Jesse McCartney (@JesseMcCartney) June 12, 2020

McCartney, Raposo, Ballinger, Trousdale, and Galasso were in Dream Street from 2000 to 2002.

McCartney was among those sharing a tribute on social media after news of Trousdale’s tragic death emerged online.