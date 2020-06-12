Canadian Actor Luke Macfarlane Shows Off New Crib He Built For Pal Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Baby

Canadian actor Luke Macfarlane, known for such TV series as “Killjoys” and medical drama “The Night Shift”, is also a talented carpenter, and demonstrated his skills by hand-crafting a gift for friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The “Modern Family” star and husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first child, and Macfarlane built the couple a crib.

On Thursday, Macfarlane showcased some photos of the finished work on Instagram.

RELATED: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Tries To Prank Eric Stonestreet On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ — But It Doesn’t Go As Planned

In the caption, Macfarlane tells the pair that “you are going to be great fathers” and shares his hope that it “brings your new family member good sleep when they arrive soon.”

He also offers “respect for anybody who can tell me what the engraved quote is from,” referring to the line, “there was a star danced, and under that was I born,” from Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Ferguson revealed that he and Mikita were expecting a child during an appearance on “The Late Late Show” earlier this year.

“I’m very excited,” Ferguson told host James Corden. “I’m 44 now, I’m like, let’s get this show going, tick-tock.”

Corden asked if they were expecting a boy or a girl. Quipped Ferguson: “A human!”