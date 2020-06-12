Jessica Mulroney’s TV Show Cancelled After Host Called Out On ‘Textbook White Privilege’

CTV has announced the removal of Jessica Mulroney’s reality show “I Do, Redo” from its airwaves, saying the recent conduct of the host conflicts with the broadcaster’s “commitment to diversity and equality.”

The news comes a day after writer and influencer Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of trying to threaten her livelihood.

Exeter, who is Black, likened the recent incident to an “Amy Cooper” experience, in reference to the woman in New York who called the police on a Black man who was bird-watching.

Exeter, who is behind the lifestyle website So Sasha, said Mulroney took offence to Exeter’s recent call for people with large public followings to use their platforms to speak out against racism.

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday, June 3,” she said in an Instagram post.

Exeter said she was not calling Mulroney racist but said she is “very well aware” of her wealth and power, along with the privilege she is afforded due to her skin colour.

“And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing,” she said.

“Textbook white privilege, really, in my personal opinion.”

She said Mulroney reached out to brands that Exeter has worked for or could in the future. Mulroney hasn’t publicly responded to that allegation.

Mulroney, a stylist who is married to former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s son Ben and a close friend of Meghan Markle, issued a statement on Thursday.

Mulroney said it’s clear she has “work to do.”

“I realize more than ever how being a white privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community. And while I can’t change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future.”

She said she has no intention of pursuing legal action against Exeter.

“I was wrong and for that I am truly sorry,” she said.

In a separate social media post earlier on Thursday, Mulroney said she and Exeter had a disagreement and Exeter “rightfully” called her out.

“I Do, Redo”— a 30-minute show where couples redo their wedding ceremonies — debuted this year. Content pertaining to the program appears to have been scrubbed from CTV’s website.

“Bell Media and CTV (encourage) our entire team, including our on-air talent, to practise respect, inclusivity and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them,” the broadcaster said in a statement on Twitter.