Ryan Seacrest Breaks ‘Ancient Artifacts’ During Hilarious Fall On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest has taken another hard fall on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

On Friday’s at-home episode, the 45-year-old host outdid himself trying to keep up with Kelly Ripa’s son Joaquin by doing a handstand walk.

Ripa’s youngest son entered the frame to show off his impressive handstand walk, which segued into Seacrest trying to keep up with the 17-year-old’s skills.

“Show-off,” jokes Seacrest before his failed attempt.

Without any persuasion, the host attempted a handstand walk of his own, which ended with a dramatic fall and the destruction of several items.

“I broke the ancient artifact and the candle,” says Seacrest while holding up the shattered objects.

“Is that a giant Joe Malone candle?” asks Ripa, to which Seacrest adds, “Yeah, it was a gift.”

As usual, Seacrest had a great sense of humour after the incident, telling viewers, “Don’t try that at home.”

This isn’t the first fall for Seacrest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. Back in January, he attempted to catch a gold balloon while sitting in his chair, tipped backwards, and fell to the ground.

Fans can watch Seacrest’s latest fall in the clip above.