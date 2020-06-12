Maren Morris Releases New Songs ‘Just For Now’ And ‘Takes Two’

By Corey Atad.

Maren Morris just dropped a pair of new tracks.

On Friday, the singer released the singles “Just For Now” and “Takes Two”, which have been added to her 2019 album Girl on streaming services.

“You don’t have to be the answer to a question that’s gonna change my life,” Morris sings on “Just For Now”, which features an indie-rock sound, along with R&B-influenced vocals.

On the even more R&B-inspired “Takes Two”, Morris sings about an irresistible attraction: “Takes two to love like this/Takes two, and now you and I can’t quit.”

