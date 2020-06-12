Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost 2 Friends To COVID-19: ‘You Still Have This Awful Threat Looming’

Pierce Brosnan and his family have been hunkering down in the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where they’ve had a home for more than 20 years, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new interview with Parade, the Irish actor reveals that the coronavirus has affected him personally, claiming the lives of two people in his life.

“I lost two friends to COVID-19. They were friends of 45 years, and I am godfather to his son. No matter where you are and how beautiful it may be, you still have this awful threat to life looming.”

“You have to keep pushing the rock uphill, and you have to keep involved in life,” he adds. “We are at war. People are dying. Hopefully, after all this, there will be more kindness and more awareness of the fragility of our planet.”

As Brosnan explains, he was filming the Camila Cabello-starring “Cinderella” in London when the pandemic led all film and TV production to shut down in March.

“I was on a plane the next day,” Brosnan says. “I was told I might not get out, and I wanted to be with my family.”

Brosnan’s latest project is the upcoming Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of Icelandic singer-songwriters who compete in Europe’s biggest songwriting competition.

“There is no singing from me involved, none whatsoever,” he explains. “This is a Will Ferrell [comedy]. It’s Will at his ‘Elf’-in finest. In the movie we come from Iceland. I play his father (possibly the most handsome man in Iceland), who is living in a very small fishing village. My boy Will, he wants to go sing in the Eurovision contest.”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” debuts on Friday, June 26.