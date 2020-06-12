The Reklaws Debut Special Music Video Of ‘Where I’m From’ To Raise Money For Canada’s Racehorse Programs

The Reklaws are partnering up with Woodbine Racetrack for a special cause.

On Thursday, Jenna and Stuart Walker debuted a music video for an acoustic rendition of their new single “Where I’m From” to raise money for racehorse aftercare programs LongRun Thoroughbred Retirement Society and Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society.

The inspiring new video, recorded at Woodbine Racetrack and a local breeding farm, opens with a message detailing the impact the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had on Canada’s horse-racing industry.

“Like many other industries, COVID-19 has brought stress and hardship to the entire horse racing community and the tens of thousands of people it employs throughout Canada. It has also impacted the thousands who bring joy to our lives.”

The brother-sister duo grew up in a community in rural Ontario with many neighbours who made a living in horse racing and have been affected by the disease.

“We hope this video brings them a little joy and lifts their spirits after enduring a couple of difficult months without racing,” says Jenna in a statement. “It was also so much fun and therapeutic for us to shoot this video while spending a morning with some beautiful horses.”

Adds Stuart: “Rural Ontario means a lot to both of us and we appreciate that so many of the people who live in those areas are hardworking families, including many who make a living in the horse racing industry.”

Fans can watch the new music video above.