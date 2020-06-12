Mariah Carey Postpones 30-Year Anniversary Celebrations Out Of Respect For Ongoing Race Protests

Mariah Carey is being lauded by fans after her decision to delay celebrations marking 30 years in the music industry.

The 50-year-old “Hero” singer instead encouraged her followers to use their platforms to “educate, inform and invoke change.”

The move came after a fan page supporting Carey posted a tribute to the music star on the anniversary of the release of her debut album.

30 years ago today @MariahCarey released her debut album! The album went to #1 & stayed there for 11 weeks, produced 4 #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, sold over 15 million copies worldwide & is one of the most successful debuts of all time! 👑#MC30 pic.twitter.com/3ToT0ChnJK — Mariah MC Carey (Fan Page) (@Mariah_MC_Carey) June 12, 2020

In response to the post, Carey explained the deferral of her celebration.

“I had planned to share some surprises and rarities with you, but prefer to postpone them to a later date,” she explained.

The powerhouse performer continued: “As we continue to fight for equality and justice within our broken systems, I thank you for using your platforms to educate, inform and invoke change.”

Carey’s fans praised her for making the “right” decision.

YOU ARE SUCH AN ANGEL YOURE DOING EVERYTHING RIGHT — kevin 💫 (@mariahfeed) June 12, 2020

We understand Mimi!! We love youuu — 🦋beaver🦋 (@mariahthecarey) June 12, 2020

The announcement comes after Blackout Tuesday on June 2, which saw personalities from across the music and entertainment industries muting content out of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement.