Bryce Dallas Howard Interviews Famous Fathers (Including Her Own) For New Documentary ‘Dads’

Bryce Dallas Howard is stepping behind the camera for the first time as director of “Dads”, a new documentary for Apple TV+ that finds her speaking with a number of celebrity dads who share their experiences with fatherhood.

A new trailer has been unveiled for the upcoming doc that features Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith, and a chat between the director and her own father, actor-director Ron Howard.

The film also features a discussion with Bryce’s late grandfather actor Rance Howard, who passed away in 2017.

Apple TV+

“’Dads’ is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world,” reads the synopsis. “Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities…”

“Dads” premieres on Friday, June 19.