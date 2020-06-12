Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The Surprising Self-Discoveries During Coronavirus Crisis

Gwyneth Paltrow discusses what she has learned since the coronavirus pandemic started in an interview for the July/August issue of Shape.

The lifestyle guru speaks to Black American-Canadian Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California’s first surgeon general, who has spent her career helping children in disenfranchised neighbourhoods.

Paltrow shares of the COVID-19 crisis, “I had not realized how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems.

“As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes, that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both. I have started to settle down in my brain and body. It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward.”

RELATED: Lars Ulrich Surprises Superfan Nurse Working With Children Battling Coronavirus With The Best Gift On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

She adds of re-evaluating her health routine, “I was constantly trying to pack in wellness moments but I wasn’t really decompressing until the weekend or when I went on vacation. Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together, and having meaningful conversations.

“We linger at the table; our dinners are an hour and a half long. My heart feels fuller, and my mind feels calmer in that respect.”

RELATED: Cate Blanchett Takes Swipe At Trump’s Suspension Of WHO Funds Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘It’s Very Shortsighted’

Paltrow talks about coping with the stress and uncertainty of the situation: “I haven’t fully figured that out. I try to do exercises every day for my back and neck because of all the Zoom calls I’m on.

“My husband Brad [Falchuk] and I take a walk at least three or four times a week. And I’ve been doing a lot of online classes: Tracy Anderson, the Class by Taryn Toomey, Bulldog Yoga, CorePower Yoga.”

Read more in the new issue of Shape, on sale now.