Keke Palmer Talks Powerful Protest Moment Involving The National Guard

A video of Keke Palmer speaking to National Guardsmen during a protest has been viewed 26.5 million times; now, the singer-actor recounts the story of that powerful moment.

The incident occurred after the “Hustlers” star called on Guardsmen to march beside protestors at a demonstration, in memory of George Floyd.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, Palmer talked viewers through the circumstances surrounding the incident and how the National Guard declined her request.

She recalled: “I feel like there’s such a division being created in society right now from every angle whether you’re in the military, whether you’re Black, white whatever. I just felt like we all need to come together and I think I just was really overwhelmed. I didn’t know really what I was saying, I was just really speaking from my heart.”

The singer also discussed how the military’s taking of a knee was not enough.

She added: “We have the current administration making a point to make a statement about division. I felt like, let’s just come together, let’s be beyond that, let’s be beyond what’s happening… I understand he has a job to do, but what if your job is telling you something you don’t believe in.”

Meanwhile, Palmer has just dropped her latest single, “Thick.”

“Thick” comes just weeks after she released a video for her song “Sticky”, which was filmed while she was under quarantine.

