Rising Star Melissa L. Williams On Her Starring Role In Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless’

Melissa L. Williams may not be a household name — yet — but that’s something that promises to be remedied thanks to her starring role in “Ruthless”, a new drama created by Tyler Perry.

In the series which streams on BET+, Williams plays Ruth Truesdale, a member of a fanatical sex cult. After being forced to participate in a horrific ceremony, she comes to realize the truth behind the cult and begins working to bring it down.

As she explains, viewers should toss out any preconceived notions they have about the guy who brought us umpteen “Madea” movies and such sitcoms as “House of Payne and “Meet the Browns”.

Williams describes “Ruthless” as “an edge-of-the-seat, suspenseful drama that is very different from anything from Tyler Perry that you may have seen before. I think that it’s gonna make people realize the broad scope of his mind. This show is gonna showcase just what else we have to offer, and I think that a lot of people have been taken aback and surprised by it.”

Perry was so impressed with Williams that her character was also brought in on a recurring basis on another of his shows, “The Oval”, in which Williams also portrays Ruth’s identical twin sister, Denise Truesdale.

According to Williams, she’s able to appear in both shows — as two different characters — due to the speed with which Perry moves in his productions.

“We shoot what takes some productions six months in about two weeks,” she reveals. “The pace is faster. There’s not so many interruptions… As soon as [Perry] knows that we understand the character, he lets us go, and I appreciate that because he puts all his trust into us to bring those characters out.”

Last month, Perry announced plans to resume production at his recently opened Atlanta studio facility and unveiled a lengthy list of protocols he’s putting in place to keep cast and crews safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those protocols, actors will be tested and then flown to Atlanta via Perry’s private jet. Once they arrive, they’ll quarantine for 14 days and be tested again to ensure they’re virus-free.

Sergio Gar

Throughout the production, actors won’t leave Perry’s facility, and will essentially live and work there throughout the duration in a coronavirus-free bubble.

“The studio is quite expansive, and he’s got homes that he uses as locations on the property,” Williams explains, noting that the houses used for filming are all fully functioning, with water, power, air conditioning and heat.

“So his plan is to have us all housed in the studio,” she adds. “So we’re not leaving the property until we’re done filming. And because we film for such a short period of time, it really is like a small vacation.”

While Williams had previously appeared on several TV series, “Ruthless” is her first starring role. She admits the timing of the pandemic has not been ideal, coming just as her career began to take off.

“That is the crazy thing, for me the door has just opened, I have this show, then COVID happened,” she says. “All these things that we look forward to as actors when we do get our big break…”

However, she’s been using her time productively. “I’ve been working on other projects I’d like to bring to fruition in the future,” she says. “I’ve centred my focus on what’s the next project, so when this is all over I’ll be ready for that next project because I’m putting the work in on that now.”

Sergio Garcia

Williams recently made headlines for giving away $100 gifts to fans on social media.

As she explains, a year ago she was supporting herself waiting tables, “living off of tips,” and she’s well aware that if the pandemic had hit last year, she would have found herself in the same position as the millions who’ve lost their jobs due to the closure of restaurants and bars.

It was a package of toilet paper left in the lobby of her building, she adds, that gave her an idea for how she could pay it forward. Attached was a note offering a roll to anyone who needed it. “Because remember, at that point all the toilet paper was gone,” she says.

“I just thought that was the most generous thing that I’d ever experienced from a stranger. So I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do the same thing, I can give people at least $100 toward groceries.”

As a result, she went live on social media and said, “Hey, DM me right now, I’m gonna send you guys some money.”

“It was actually overwhelmingly great,” she says. “Some of the people would send me photos with the groceries they had bought, and it was pretty heartfelt, ’cause some of the photos had their kids in them. I was like, ‘Wow, this good deed really did make a difference.'”

“Ruthless” is available to stream right now.