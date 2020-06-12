Taylor Swift Donates Money To Fans’ Fundraiser To Help People Of Colour

By Corey Atad.

Taylor Swift. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File/CP Images
Taylor Swift is doing her part to help fight racial injustice.

This week, the singer donated money to two fans in Minneapolis fundraising to bring hair and skin care products to a local church giving the items to people of colour in need.

Yasmine Norman and Grace Norman shared their fundraising efforts in a video on Instagram earlier this week.

“I know that hair care and skin care for people of colour can be both more expensive and harder to find in the stores,” they said in the video.

The video was set to Swift’s song “Only the Young”, which helped get the singer’s attention.

On Thursday, Norman revealed on Twitter that Swift had donated $1,300 to their efforts, thanking her for the contribution.

On Tuesday, Swift spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter on social media.

She also tweeted out links to resources and organizations for fans to support the movement.

