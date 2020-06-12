Taylor Swift Donates Money To Fans’ Fundraiser To Help People Of Colour

Taylor Swift is doing her part to help fight racial injustice.

This week, the singer donated money to two fans in Minneapolis fundraising to bring hair and skin care products to a local church giving the items to people of colour in need.

Yasmine Norman and Grace Norman shared their fundraising efforts in a video on Instagram earlier this week.

“I know that hair care and skin care for people of colour can be both more expensive and harder to find in the stores,” they said in the video.

The video was set to Swift’s song “Only the Young”, which helped get the singer’s attention.

On Thursday, Norman revealed on Twitter that Swift had donated $1,300 to their efforts, thanking her for the contribution.

THANK YOU @taylorswift13 You amaze me ❤️ @grace_norman27 and I will be doing a supply run in Minneapolis to help families in need, many who’ve been affected my the riots. If you would like to donate you can Venmo me: Yasmine-Norman

Or cash app: $YasmineNorman#BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/nmvbkidaXy — Yasmine Norman (@YasmineNorm) June 12, 2020

On Tuesday, Swift spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter on social media.

Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there. In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

She also tweeted out links to resources and organizations for fans to support the movement.