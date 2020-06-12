Faith Stowers Says She Thinks Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Wouldn’t Have Cared If She Had Reached Out Privately Before ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings

Faith Stowers made headlines earlier this month after revealing in an Instagram Live session that her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, had reported her to the police back in 2018 for a crime that she had no involvement in.

Shortly after her statement, both women, along with new castmates Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were fired from the series for their inexcusable actions and past racist remarks on social media.

RELATED: Faith Stowers Gets Apology From Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Over On-Set Treatment

While catching up with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, Stowers opens up about how she’s been holding up since Bravo made the decision to fire her former co-stars.

“I’m doing a lot better. I’ve seen change, and that’s what this whole thing was about — change in a positive direction,” the 31-year-old admits.

Not long after Stowers shared her story, both Schroeder and Doute released statements simultaneously.

“I feel like it was a statement more than an apology,” says Stowers. “The statements came out within one second of each other, uniformed, very similar statements.”

“I think with these things…it takes more than just a couple of days, they got to take time to grow from it,” she adds.

“I do believe had I reached out privately before any of this happened just to let them know, you know, you put me in a very bad space two years ago, I had to seek professional help, my family had to take care of me through a lot of dark times, because of what you said, I don’t think they would have cared, I really don’t, and that’s the sad truth,” Stowers confesses.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Addresses Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing: ‘I Think It Was The Right Decision’

In the wake of Bravo’s decision to fire the “Vanderpump Rules” stars, Stowers believes their fellow castmate, Jax Taylor, should also be held accountable for his actions that occurred on and off the show.

“I don’t wish anybody to go through hardships…or to have anything taken from them. But if Bravo feels that it’s necessary to show their stance, I’m for that because that’s what this whole thing is about,” she states.

Check out our full candid interview with Stowers below.