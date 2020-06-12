Lady Antebellum’s Name Change Steals The Spotlight From Blues Singer Lady A

Since Lady Antebellum are now Lady A, what does that mean for the blues singer of the same name?

Anita White, 61, a Black blues singer who has gone by Lady A for over 20 years, chatted with Rolling Stone about the recent name change, saying she is “not happy” about it.

“This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” White told the magazine. “This is too much right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it.”

In light of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Lady Antebellum announced they were changing their name to Lady A after being long criticized for its associations with the pre-war, slavery-ridden American South.

“It’s an opportunity for them to pretend they’re not racist or pretend this means something to them,” she added. “If it did, they would’ve done some research. And I’m not happy about that. You found me on Spotify easily — why couldn’t they?”

According to Rolling Stone, Lady Antebellum were unaware of Lady A and plan to reach out to her.