Tommy Lee Reveals He Plays The Drums On Post Malone’s New Song ‘Tommy Lee’

Post Malone recruited literally the perfect person to guest on his new song “Tommy Lee”.

On Thursday night, the artist debuted his new single with Tyla Yaweh, and Tommy Lee himself is featured on the track.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Lee revealed, “I’m playing drums on this Post Malone song that’s coming up – and if you can believe it, the song is called ‘Tommy Lee’.”

“It’s killer. It’s basically about living that rock star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about,” he added, according to Consequence of Sound. “The track is recorded and has some demo drums on it, but I’m going to smash over those.”

Along with guesting on the new song, Lee is also promoting his upcoming solo album ANDRO, and released the first singles from the album last week.