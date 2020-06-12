Kumail Nanjiani Is Fitter Than Ever In Quarantine Due To His ‘Demon’ Workouts

Kumail Nanjiani has still been working out “like a demon” during quarantine.

Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon did an interview for a podcast with The Wrap’s Sharon Waxman, with Gordon admitting: “He’s been working out as if he could physically fight COVID” when the topic shifted to her husband’s physique.

Nanjiani insisted, laughing, “Emily, please. Stop it,” but said: “I have been working out a lot because, especially in the beginning, the first month and a half of it.

“I just felt so out of control and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I could definitely do.’ And so, I really did. I’m trying to take a little bit of a break now, but yeah, I’ve kept it up.”

Nanjiani also said it was easier to stay in shape than to get back in shape.

The actor, who recently hit headlines after showing off his ripped physique in Men’s Health, got incredibly fit for the Marvel movie “The Eternals”. The release has now been pushed back to February 12, 2021, due to the pandemic.