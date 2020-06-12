James Barker Band Are On ‘Summer Time’ With Their Catchy New Single

Canada’s own James Barker Band are getting us in the Summer spirit with their brand new single.

On Friday, the Juno Award-winners released “Summer Time”, reminding us all to soak in those long hot summer days while we can.

“It’s nothing but long days and hot nights / Sitting ’round watching them fireflies fly,” sings the band in the catchy chorus.

“Summer Time” is the band’s first new release since their sophomore EP Singles Only, which includes their hits “Good Together” and the laid-back “Keep It Simple”.

“We know how important summer is for Canadians and we know this summer feels a little bit different but we hope the song spreads a little positivity and fans connect with that nostalgic feeling of a more relaxed state of mind that comes with this season,” says lead singer James Barker of their new release.

Fans can listen to the catchy new track above.