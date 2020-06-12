The Spyros Bros Perform Incredible Diabolo Tricks Over The Judges’ Desk On ‘AGT’

The Spyros Bros are bringing something very different to “America’s Got Talent”.

The duo, from Queens, New York/the Philippines, appear super eager about their performance, but the judges seem a little unsure at the start of a recently-released clip.

This soon changes though, after the act end up throwing a diabolo across the stage to one another, even donning glow-in-the-dark outfits for the occasion.

They also go in between Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara at one point to perform some pretty risky stunts.

There have been plenty of acts wowing the “AGT” judges so far, with a dancing duo from India, Shakir and Rehan Khan, going down particularly well with the panel during Tuesday’s episode.

The pair delivered an epic performance to “Brother” by Kodaline, filled with splits, backflips, somersaults, and more.