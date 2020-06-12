Rush Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ With New Conceptual Video

It was back in 1980 that Rush released Permanent Waves, which came to be a defining album for the Canadian power trio.

In celebration of that anniversary, the band has released a brand-new “conceptual” animated video for “The Spirit of Radio”, the first single from that album.

When it was first released, “The Spirit of Radio” reached #4 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and #3 in Canada, marking a new direction for the band as members Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and the late Neil Peart took their music in a more radio-friendly direction.

“The animated video captures the magic, spirit and growth of the FM radio format with a nostalgic nod to the pioneering DJ’s broadcasting music into homes around the world,” notes a press release accompanying the trippy new video, which “also pays homage to Rush’s friend, soul brother and fellow bandmate Neil Peart ,whose music and lyrics continue to capture the hearts and imaginations of the fans.”