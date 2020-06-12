Teyana Taylor Reveals She’s Expecting In ‘Wake Up Love’ Music Video

Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert are expecting their second child.

The couple announced the news in Taylor’s new music video for “Wake Up Love”, which was released on Friday, June 12.

The big reveal takes place at the end of the video, as the singer-songwriter and her basketball star husband lie together in bed.

The couple are joined by their four-year-old daughter Iman Tayla (also known as Junie) who kisses and hugs her mom’s baby bump.

“Wake Up Love” features the lyrics, “My life’s been so many ways. Too much darkness gets me crazed. All around us people fight. Christ, I’m looking for some light.”

The song is the latest release from Taylor’s new album, THE ALBUM.

