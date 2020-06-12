Todrick Hall On His Feud With Scooter Braun: ‘I Resorted To A Few Regina George Moments’

Todrick Hall is sharing whats it’s like to be a Black gay man in the entertainment industry.

As Billboard magazine’s annual PRIDE issue cover star, Hall got real about feuds, trolls, and feeling like an outsider.

RELATED: Todrick Hall Explains How Quickly An Interview Can Be Taken Out Of Context

Photo: Vijat Mohindra/Billboard

“People have put me on a pedestal and think that I am signed to a label and that I have management. I am blown away by their ignorance on how the industry works…” he told the mag. “I am flattered that my team and I have been able to make people believe that we are on that same level.”

And Hall says he sees that same “ignorance” amid internet trolls.

“I feel that the hate I receive on the internet comes mostly from people of colour and people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community,” he admits. “It’s almost like we like complaining about the fact that there isn’t enough representation, but then when the representation is there and it doesn’t come in the exact package or the exact size that we wished it had been, we bash that as well.”

Photo: Vijat Mohindra/Billboard

RELATED: Todrick Hall Dismisses Allegations Of Not Paying Backup Dancer

But Hall admits he let that negativity sneak into his feud with Scooter Braun.

“I genuinely attempted several times to talk to him from a place of love, but with my wounds from being Black and gay in America, and his ego, it was difficult to get through,” Hall explained. “So I resorted to a few Regina George moments I’m not necessarily proud of.”

Photo: Vijat Mohindra/Billboard

Read more from Billboard‘s annual PRIDE issue here.