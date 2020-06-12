‘The Daily Show’ Calls On Canada To Invade ‘Failed State’ America

It’s Canada to the rescue.

In a new video, the staff and correspondents of “The Daily Show” address the recent turmoil in the United States over police brutality, democratic freedom, and more with a call for Canada to invade it southern neighbour.

RELATED: Bill Gates Brings The Facts On The Coronavirus To ‘The Daily Show’

“What if I told you about a country in crisis?” the comedians ask. “A country ravaged by disease. Where the economy has collapsed. Where soldiers patrol the streets. A government gases its own people, and the lines to vote are longer than the bathroom line at Coachella.

“Now what if I told you that country is America… Admit it, America is a failed state.”

The solution? “It’s time for someone to invade the United States. Specifically, Canada. That’s right, we’re asking the good people of Canada to invade us. Please.”

As they point out, “Some of our states are already basically Canadian,” including Minnesota, Maine, and “the non-Detroit parts of Michigan.”

The video also includes a link to a petition to show support for Canada invading America.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Says ‘My Wife Is “The Daily Show”‘ In New ‘THR’ Cover Story

On Twitter, a lot of Canadians weren’t big fans of the idea, though.

Nah, we’re good thanks 😂 — moggitgirls (@moggitgirls) June 12, 2020

Others pointed out that Canada has its own problems to deal with, including police brutality and racism.

I'm not sure they know much about the non-Detroit parts of Michigan either. And isn't Minneapolis in Minnesoota, eh? — Thomas P. Sullivan (@ThomasPSulliva2) June 12, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to respond.