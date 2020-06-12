Will Arnett Welcomes Baby No. 3, First With Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn

Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Will Arnett and girlfriend Alessandra Brawn have welcomed their first child together.

ET Canada can confirm Arnett, 50, and Brawn, 33, welcomed their son Alexander Denison Arnett on May 27 in Los Angeles. They have nicknamed him, “Denny”.

“Alexander Denison Arnett was born in Los Angeles on May 27th,” Arnett’s rep told ET Canada. “‘Denny’ is home and everyone is doing well.”

The “Arrested Development” actor is also father to sons Archie Arnett, 11, and Abel Arnett, 9, whom he shares with comedian Amy Poehler.

Congratulations to Arnett and Brawn!