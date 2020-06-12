Sara Bareilles Brings Her ‘Little Voice’ To New Apple TV+ Coming-Of-Age Drama

Sara Bareilles fans are getting their first look at her new musical series.

On Friday, Apple TV+ dropped the first teaser for the coming-of-age drama “Little Voice”, co-created and featuring original music from Bareilles.

The series, from creator Jesse Neilson and produced by J.J. Abrams, follows Bess King, played by Brittany O’Grady, “a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.”

Along with music for the show, Bareilles also sings the theme song, which is featured in the trailer and has been released in full on streaming services.

Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper also star in the series.

“Little Voice” premieres July 10 on Apple TV+.