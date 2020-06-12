Spike Lee Says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Apology About Racism Was ‘Plain Bogus’

Director Spike Lee has slammed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology to players, stating that his decision to exclude Colin Kaepernick from the statement was “weak”.

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem in protest against police brutality.

In wake of recent protests, Goodell shared a video apology expressing his remorse for “not listening” to players about racism.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Appearing on “The View” on Friday, June 12, Lee described the apology as “weak”.

The Academy Award-winning director criticized Goodell for not specifically referring to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“It was piss poor and plain bogus,” he said.

Lee, who has joined in on Black Lives Matter protests in New York City, also spoke about why people are continuing to take to the streets.

He added: “Those last eight horrific minutes of our brother’s life, where he’s calling out to his mother, calling out ‘I can’t breathe,’ echoing what we heard from Eric Garner, those images went around the world. That is why people have taken to the streets around the world.”

