T-Pain Stands Against Oppression In ‘Get Up’ Music Video

T-Pain is urging people to continue to “Get Up” and press forward with this thumping new anthem.

T-Pain released the music video for “Get Up” on Friday. The two-time Grammy-winner was compelled by the Black Lives Matter movement to release the song early.

“This song was actually meant to come out at the end of March, but I decided to switch it out last minute,” T-Pain said. “We had all of the artwork and marketing assets created months ago.”

“It’s very ironic because it all has so much more meaning to it now with everything going on in the world,” he noted. “I thought it was silly to hold this song. I want people to be motivated, inspired, and to continue to ‘Get Up’ and push forward.”

Proceeds from the song’s revenue will be donated to Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a U.S. network of crime survivors that advocates for public safety reform and deeper investment in treatment and rehabilitation.