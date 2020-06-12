Marisa Tomei On Being Typecast As A Movie Mom: ‘I Really Regret Starting Down This Road’

Marisa Tomei is over being cast as a mom in all her movies.

The Oscar-nominated “My Cousin Vinny” actress plays Pete Davidson’s mom in “The King of Staten Island”. While she had nothing to say about the film, Tomei told Collider she is generally tired of playing that sort of role.

“I really regret starting down this road and I really regret starting to do that,” Tomei said. “I was, you know, talked into it — not [‘King of Staten Island’], but I mean just that change — and I really always felt like, ‘Oh I could play a lot of things.’”

“Honestly, [playing a mom is] probably more of a stretch than other things,” she added. “I think every actor and actress has a lot of dimensions to them and if the scope of what is being written and being made is narrow, and you want to keep working, you do what you can.”

Tomei, 55, has a craving to expand into other genres.

“I mean, even genres that I would love to be in, you know?” she shared. “The femme fatale, and in a noir.”

“The King of Staten Island” is available to stream now.