New Trailer For Mind-Bending Final Season Of Netflix’s ‘The Dark’

Fans of Netflix’s “Dark” had better buckle up in preparation for the final season of the German-language sci-fi thriller.
A new trailer for the upcoming season was unveiled on Friday, providing viewers a glimpse of the coming apocalypse, as well as the alternate-universe versions of the show’s characters.
“In the third and final season, ‘Dark’ reaches its mind-bending conclusion, moving beyond the concept of space and time,” reads Netflix’s synopsis of the new season.
“Upon arrival in a new world, Jonas tries to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate, while the ones left behind in the other world are left on a quest to break the loop that now not only bends time but also space,” the synopsis adds. “Two worlds. Light and dark. And in the centre a tragic love story of epic proportions.”
The final season of “Dark” will debut on Saturday, June 27.