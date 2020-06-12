Regina King Calls Out Donald Trump For Hosting Rally On Juneteenth In Tulsa: ‘He Is Really Throwing The Finger Up’

Regina King is addressing Donald Trump and his decision to host a rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.

The Oscar-winning actress joined Seth Meyers on Thursday’s at-home episode of “Late Night”, revealing she got “chills” when she heard the President was visiting the city on the day known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day or Juneteenth.

June 19 marks 155 years since the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 which saw white residents attack Black residents and Black businesses in one of America’s deadliest acts of racial violence.

“I still kind of have chills,” King told Meyers. “It is — in a lot of ways — and he does it all the time — but he is really throwing the finger up. He is really like, ya know, I give two f’s. Two snaps and a finger.”

“It’s infuriating. It’s infuriating,” she added.

The upcoming rally hits amid the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd.