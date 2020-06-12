6ix9ine Takes Aim At Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg And Future For Snitch-Like Behaviours

6ix9ine is going after hip-hop heavy-hitters Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg and Future.

The 24-year-old rapper has been called a “rat” and “snitch” after testifying against his former gang affiliates. 6ix9ine is now taking aim at rappers who have accused him of such behaviour arguing that his fellow artists are hypocrites.

“I’ma show you how this rap game is full of liars. I’ma show you how this rap game full of rats… I’ma show you how the rap game really works,’ 6ix9ine said on Instagram. “The rap game don’t want you to know certain stuff. I’ma expose the rap game right now, ’cause I got facts.”

Meek criticized 6ix9ine for cooperating with government officials, but 6ix9ine scoffed at Meek. 6ix9ine pointed out Meek’s affiliation with Roc Nation executive Desiree Perez, who once operated as an undercover informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Meek Mill, you can’t pick and choose who you want to call rats. This is public information… Sir, you know,” he said. “Ever since Nicki left you, you are a nobody… Did you forget who you was? I forgot what Drake said, what did Drake say? ‘Was that your tour or your girl’s tour?'”

6ix9ine called out Future for his collaborations with Meek. He also suggested Snoop Dogg was a snitch, as implied by Suge Knight.