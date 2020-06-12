Fans Help Find Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher’s Stolen Truck In Edmonton

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are victims of auto theft.

According to the former hockey pro, his beloved Ford truck was stolen off their property Edmonton, Alberta. And he’s asking fans for help in finding it.

“My truck was stolen last night in Edmonton Alberta,” Fisher, 40, wrote to Instagram. “If you see this truck anywhere please DM me or contact Edmonton police! It’s a 1975 Ford f250 crew cab! Thanks.”

But thankfully Underwood and Fisher’s fans work fast as shortly after sharing the news, Fisher revealed his truck was found.

“Found!” Fisher wrote to his Instagram story on Friday. “Thank you for all your help.”

Fisher also specifically thanked the fans who spotted the vehicle.

Photo: MikeFisher/Instagram

Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010 and share two children, sons Jacob, 1, and Isaiah, 5.