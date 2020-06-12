Mike Johnson Reacts To Matt James Being Cast As The Next ‘Bachelor’: ‘Don’t Feel Bad For Me’

Mike Johnson has nothing but love for the new “Bachelor”, Matt James.

On Friday, the 32-year-old took to his Instagram page to congratulate James for becoming the franchise’s first Black male lead in the show’s 18-year run.

“I just want to give a huge shout out to Matt James as the new ‘Bachelor’, congrats bruh,” Johnson said in his video.

Johnson appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” and quickly became a favourite among rose lovers and “Bachelor” alum.

“I want to give a huge shoutout to ABC. They listened to us. I’m giving you guys a shoutout, the fans. Love you guys so much, they listened to you guys,” he said to his followers.

“You guys marched in, sent all these emails…and they listened to you guys. Give yourself a pat on the back, seriously, that’s amazing.”

Back in 2019, pilot Peter Weber was chosen to be the leading man for season 24, which left many fans, who were rooting for Johnson to have another shot at love, outraged.

Now, the Texas native is telling his fans not to worry about him following James’ casting news.

“Don’t feel bad for me at all,” he said. “I am just so elated. I have so many things coming down the pipeline.”

“Just quite honestly, be happy, baby. Don’t say nothing bad about my homie. Matt’s gonna do a great job…we got a black lead which is an amazing thing,” he concluded.

“The Bachelor” franchise has long been criticized for its lack of diversity on and off the screen.

Before James, former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay was the only other Black lead since the franchise’s debut in 2002.

Lindsay has never been one to shy away from speaking about social injustices, having recently joined protestors in Miami to fight against systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old attorney revealed that she was having a hard time being connected to the reality dating franchise and its lack of representation, which further prompted an online petition that demanded ABC cast their first Black ‘Bachelor”.