‘The King Of Staten Island’ Will Premiere Exclusively On Demand, No Drive-In Theatres

Drive-in movie theatres have been forced to refund customers hoping to roll up to “The King of Staten Island”.

A limited number of theatres are scrambling to find new content after abruptly pulling Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow’s new movie from the lineup. Instead, “The King of Staten Island” will exclusively premiere through Video On Demand (VOD).

Theatres were “abruptly informed they were not able to show the film,” Variety reported on Friday. One theatre owner told the publication, “There was no explanation. They changed their mind.”

The confusion can simply be chalked up to miscommunication, insiders told the outlet. Apparently, the film was always intended to premiere through VOD, but some executives unintentionally booked the film at about 100 theatres. Once informed, they reached out to theatres.

Director Apatow also acknowledged the error. “The King of Staten Island” stars Davidson, Bill Burr, Marisa Tomei and Steve Buschemi. It also features a cameo from Davidson’s mom. The film premiered on Friday.