Jason Derulo On Connecting With Fans On TikTok Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic: It’s ‘A Beautiful Thing’

Jason Derulo thinks connecting with fans via TikTok is a “beautiful thing.”

The singer chatted about bringing his fans together amid the coronavirus pandemic through the app with E! News, gushing, “In these times, whenever we can just try to come together, I think, is a beautiful thing.”

“It was just a fun thing that I was hoping that would brighten some people’s days,” he added. “And I had a really good time doing it, honestly. What they’ve been able to build is really special and I hope they continue to do it.”

Derulo continued, “You know, now more than ever, we need each other…I mean, we’re all going through the same exact thing and I think that in and of itself brings us closer together; that we’re all going through these trying times together, not being able to leave our houses but at the same time getting to spend a little more time with the people that we care about.”

Derulo said TikTok is a great way to connect whether you’re “learning how to sing or learning how to cook.”

“You know, just utilize the time to come out stronger than you came into it.”

Derulo currently has 22 million followers on the video-sharing platform.