Chelsea Handler, Regina King And More Slam Donald Trump For Hosting Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth

Regina King, Chelsea Handler and more celebrities are coming for Donald Trump after his latest decision to hold a reelection rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth (June 19), also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day, marks 155 years since the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 which saw white residents attack Black residents and Black businesses in one of America’s deadliest acts of racial violence.

Handler took to Twitter on Friday, slamming the decision, writing, “The Tulsa Race Massacre took place in May of 1921. For 18 hours, white mobs tossed Molotov cocktails and torched churches and hospitals, killing 300 black people died. On Juneteenth, Trump will hold a rally there. Not any rally, a white supremacist rally.”

King took a jab at Trump during her appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, “I still kind of have chills,” she said of the upcoming rally. “It is — in a lot of ways — and he does it all the time — but he is really throwing the finger up. He is really like, ya know, I give two f’s. Two snaps and a finger.”

“It’s infuriating. It’s infuriating,” she added.

Rob Reiner also took to Twitter, writing, “A racist President doesn’t care that Black Americans die at the hands of racist cops. An incompetent idiotic President turns his back as hundreds of thousands die of a deadly virus. On Nov.3 we have a choice: Life or Death.”

Of his decision to host the rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth, Trump told Fox News, “I know exactly what you’re going to say. … Think about it as a celebration. My rally is a celebration. Don’t think about it as an inconvenience.”

He added, “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day — you can really think about that very positively as a celebration. Because a rally to me is a celebration. It’s an interesting date. It wasn’t done for that reason, but it’s an interesting date.”

The upcoming rally hits amid the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Juneteenth marks the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation by the Union Army in Texas on June 19, 1865, years after it had been announced. Trump’s visit to Tulsa is an act of aggression. He is there to incite and divide. He is there to light the fuse, yet again. (2) — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 12, 2020

Mark my words: give it until 2 weeks after Trump's Tulsa rally when the spike is cases starts going, and North Carolina will be throwing a party to celebrate the RNC venue being moved to FL. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 12, 2020

This isn't just a wink to white supremacists—he's throwing them a welcome home party. https://t.co/lUXpnUoFQU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 11, 2020

Trump coming out in favor of keeping confederate names on military bases and scheduling his first rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth is not just racist, it's flagrantly, deliberately, purposefully racist and cruel. You think they need votes in Oklahoma? Come on. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 11, 2020

Holding a MAGA rally on the site of a racist massacre on the slavery abolition holiday is a sadistic, brazen pat-on-the-back to white nationalists, but being dumb enough to do it during an upswing in a super contagious pandemic makes it a gorgeous self-own. Pack! ‘Em! In! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 11, 2020

Trump’s decision to hold a rally in Tulsa, the location of the single worst incident of racial violence in American history, on Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the freeing of slaves, is abhorrent and a wink at his racist supporters. He doesn’t even need votes in Oklahoma. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 11, 2020

Trump will hold his first post coronavirus rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Juneteenth. Couldn’t say black lives don’t matter any louder or any clearer. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 11, 2020