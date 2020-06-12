Jade Thirlwall Says People Always Confuse Her And Fellow Little Mix Member: ‘This S**t Happens… All The Time’

Jade Thirlwall is tired of being confused for Little Mix squad member Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Thirlwall, 27, called out a media publication for confusing her with Pinnock in a story. The outlet used her name in a story about Pinnock. The Little Mix member shared her disapproval via Instagram.

“If you’re going to copy and paste articles from other accurate media outlets, you might want to make sure you’re using an image of the correct mixed-race member of the group,” Thirlwall wrote. “This s**t happens to [Pinnock] and I ALL THE TIME.”

“It’s become a running joke,” she continued. “The [number] of interviews where we get mixed up, I couldn’t count how many photographers or journalists over the years that have shouted for one of us on set and when we’ve walked over they’ve said ‘oh, you’re Jade?’”

Thirlwall is tired of dismissing the confusion as a laughable mistake.

“It’s lazy journalism. It’s ignorant. It’s rude,” she asserted. “It offends me that you couldn’t differentiate the two women of colour out of four members of a group.”

“There [are] even images of me in the article followed by an image of Leigh as if they couldn’t tell we’re not the same mixed-race person?!?!” Thirlwall added. “DO BETTER.”

Just last week, Pinnock shared her emotional experiences with racism.