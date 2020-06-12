‘Dear White People’ Cast Shares Powerful PSA About That Viral ‘I Take Responsibility’ Video

The “Dear White People” cast are coming together for a powerful PSA amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

John Patrick Amedori, Wyatt Nash, Caitlin Carver, Erich Lane and Sheridan Pierce of the Netflix series joined together, calling the star-studded “I Take Responsibility” video a bad idea, even spoofing the clip.

“I’m Muffy Tuttle, and I take responsibility,” Carver says as her “Dear White People” character, referencing stars Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Julianne Moore, Stanley Tucci and more in the original video. “I take responsibility for being white and pretty and desirable to men of all races.”

The white students of Winchester also want to take responsibility.

“I take responsibility… for being hilarious even though people are PC now,” another castmember says, before another adds, “I take responsibility for bringing up the show ‘Insecure’ with my Black friends. I’m also taking responsibility for calling them ‘my Black friends.'”

The original went viral, featuring celeb clips like Moore saying, “I take responsibility… Black people are being slaughtered in the street, killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters.”

Today, #ITakeResponsibility for my role in eradicating racism in America. Unless white America acknowledges its privilege, systemic racism will persist.

“Dear White People” is set to return for season four later this year.