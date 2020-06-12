‘The Bachelor’ Decided On Matt James Earlier This Month, Chris Harrison Acknowledges ‘Lack Of Representation’

The decision to cast Matt James as “The Bachelor” was not a last-minute decision, according to sources.

A source told US Weekly that James’ casting had been considered for a while, despite only being announced on Monday. Producers had originally planned to introduce James through “The Bachelorette”.

“Producers have had their eye on Matt for a while now and always felt he would make a fantastic ‘Bachelor’,” the insider said. “Had he appeared on ‘The Bachelorette’ first, it would have been a trial run of sorts.”

“He likely would have been named the next ‘Bachelor’ anyway,” the source continued. “Matt is very charismatic, funny, charming and goal-oriented — all of the qualities that producers look for in a lead.”

Producers have already begun casting women for his season: “Several potential contestants had already been contacted prior to today’s announcement.”

On Friday, Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison released a statement about diversity on behalf of the franchise’s executive producers.

“We acknowledge our responsibility for the lack of representation of people of colour on our franchise and pledge to make significant changes to address this issue moving forward,” the statement reads. “We can and will do better to reflect the world around us…”