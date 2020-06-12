Prince Charles And Camilla To Return To London After Isolating At Their Home In Scotland

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be some of the first royals to return to their London base and resume public duties after isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 18, Charles and Camilla will receive President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House–the official home of the first in line to the throne.

The meeting is to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s ‘Appel’ in which he urged the French to resist the German occupation.

Prince Charles and Camilla have been at their Birkhall home since March when the U.K. government had everyone self-isolate. The couple quarantined separately at first as Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are still taking time away at Windsor Castle where the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated his 99th birthday earlier this week.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have spent their time at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.