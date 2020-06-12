Alanis Morissette Opens Up About The ‘Surprises’ And ‘Devastation’ Of Multiple Miscarriages

Alanis Morissette has experienced the highs and lows of motherhood on more than one occasion.

Morissette, 46, opened up to Dax Shepard on Friday about her experiences with miscarriages. The Canadian-born singer explained why her three children — son Ever Imre, 9, daughter Onyx Solace, 3, and Winter Mercy, 10 months — are born nine years apart.

“Well not all of it was the ideal situation,” Morissette told the “Armchair Expert” podcast, per Us Weekly. “I had a bunch of miscarriages.”

“We were chasing and just showing up and then surprises and then devastations and all of it,” the Jagged Little Pill artist explained. “But, I mean, I do trust, I have this trust pilot light thing that keeps cooking along — even when there’s a torrential downpour it’s still flickering — of hope and faith and vision for something to work out, whatever it is.”

Morissette credits her innate optimism for guiding her from the darkness.

“I’m an optimist who will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day there’s still that little light,” she shared. “That little star of Bethlehem keeps dangling over there.”

Morissette also opened up about conflict resolution with her husband Mario Treadway, better known as rapper Souleye.

“Yeah you know, a lot of divorces happening now. You know what because those of us who want to exit, those of us who are flight-ers, we can’t flight,” she expressed. “So what are you gonna do, go into the next room and brood I guess for a while? I’m laughing but it’s not funny.”

Morissette has learned to inform her family when she needs space: “I just kind of announce lovingly as best as possible when I go into a room [that] I’m cranky mom right now.”