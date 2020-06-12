Nick Cordero Is ‘Too Weak’ To ‘Survive’ A Lung Transplant, Says Wife Amanda Kloots

A lung transplant is out of the question for Nick Cordero but his wife, Amanda Kloots, assures his fans there is still hope.

Cordero, 41, contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in March. He was in critical condition, slipped into a coma and had his leg amputated. He regained consciousness on May 13 and now doctors are feverishly looking for solutions to fix his severely damaged lungs.

“We did get a CT scan on his lungs back. It isn’t the prettiest, unfortunately,” Kloots said in a new Instagram update. Doctors assured her, however, there are other options for recovery.

“He told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick’s chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger,” Kloots said. “He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don’t give up hope.”

Kloots reminded the public that the situation could change as the Canadian actor grows stronger.

“You never know what the functionality of something is based [on] a picture,” Kloots explained. “One day, if he does get strong enough, maybe that is something that could be a possibility for Nick. But right now, not a possibility… He just wouldn’t survive. He’s just too weak.”