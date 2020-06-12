‘Queer Eye’ Cast Honour Those Who Helped Them Come Out

The cast of “Queer Eye” have honoured those who helped them come out.

In a touching series of videos for People, all five members shared their own stories.

“I started letting people into my life when I was 16. I don’t say ‘coming out’ because that gives the power to the wrong person,” Karamo Brown said naming a 1940s activist as the person who helped him on his journey.

“I had seen a documentary on the 1941 March On Washington, and I learned that it had been organized by a gay black man named Bayard Rustin,” Brown added. “I realized that his part of my identity was important, but only one part.”

“There have been a lot of people who have inspired me,” Antoni Porowski said. “And they were all teachers. But two in particular, Mr. Garaway and Mr. Alapi, introduced me to literary giants who helped me have confidence.”

For Jonathan Van Ness, it was comedian Margaret Cho, even before the two met in person.

“Then she helped me realize that what she did for me, I can do for others: Use my life experiences to help people,” Van Ness added.

Tan France gave credit to his first boyfriend, “I was 18 and my first boyfriend encouraged me to be open and honest with as many people in my life as I could. And to be as accepting of myself as I could. Having that love, that he accepted me exactly as I am, helped me have other conversations.”